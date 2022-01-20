Tri-City Storm has something special going on

KEARNEY — In Anthony Noreen’s 10 years in the USHL, five with the Tri-City Storm, he’s seen a lot of good teams.
This year’s Storm is halfway toward proving it’s the best.
“I don’t know if that’s the best first half I’ve ever been a part of but if it wasn’t, it’s right there,” Noreen said as the Storm goes over the hump during a three-game weekend that wraps up Sunday with a home game against Des Moines.
Tri-City (24-5-1-0) leads the USHL in wins, points, winning percentage, goals against and several other statistics.
The team has a “really good combination of skill, speed, character and ability,” Noreen said.
And it has a drive to win.
Tri-City won the West Division last year, but bowed out of the playoffs in the conference semifinals. The Storm won 24 of 48 games the year before when the COVID pandemic cut the season short. In 2018-19, Tri-City won the Anderson Cup for the best regular-season record in the league, but got swept by the Sioux Falls Stampede in the conference final.
Those results, especially last year’s early exit, have played a part in the team’s performance this season, in spite of the roster turnover USHL teams experience every year.
“Your season kind of goes as those (veteran) guys go,” Noreen said. “This group has a really unique feel in that there’s a really bad taste in the mouths of the guys that were here last year. That team last year, there was as much buy-in and ‘want’ and competitiveness and skill in that group as any group I’ve had, and to fall short — for guys like Matt Kneis, Carter Mazur, Cole McWard, and some of those guys to not have won a championship was really hard on our younger guys because they saw how much it meant to those older guys.”
When they went home for the summer, they rolled up their sleeves and went to work. When they returned to Kearney, Noreen could see they were hungry. The preseason conditioning and strength tests were the best he had ever seen.
“I don’t think we skipped a beat from the end of last year to the start of this year,” he said.
They started the season with five straight wins, put together a nine-game win streak before Thanksgiving. They’re currently on a six-game win streak.
“Without a doubt there’s something special about this group,” Noreen said.
But he knows the job isn’t finished.
“It’s about the team that plays the best in April and May, not the team that plays the best in December,” he said.
Yes, the good outweighs the bad but “if you’ve been around our team much, specifically our staff, and you sat in our meetings, you would think we were the team at the bottom of the standings,” Noreen said.
There are several aspects he would like to see improve.
He would like to see the defense tighten up and not allow opponents so much space to handle the puck. On offense, specifically, he would like to see the Storm control the puck better in the offensive zone, especially when skating 5-on-5. Teams that can hang onto the puck wear their opponents down, something that becomes a deciding factor later in the season.
“The team that wants to keep the season going the most and wants to play for each other ... is the one standing at the end,” Noreen said.
Noreen’s Storm teams have been built around their defense — limiting opponents shots and goals and being strong in the penalty kill. This year’s team is no different.
“We’ve defended well and through defending well we’ve created a lot of offense and shown more ability to score and play-make in the early going than we did last year, certainly early on,” he said. That’s important because, “losing to Fargo in the playoffs and ... three years ago losing to Sioux Falls in the playoffs, we felt like the difference was their ability to finish ... This group has really shown the ability to finish, to finish on the rush, finish in the offensive zone, finish on the power play. That was a real component we looked at over the summer and wanted to improve and that’s been a real positive in the first half.”
The other bright spot for the Storm has been the goalie play.
Arsenii Sergeev leads the league in goals-against average (1.52) and save percentage (.934). He is 20-3 in goal and has a league-leading five shutouts.
“Our goaltenders this year ... have consistently given our guys a chance to win,” Noreen said.
Playing in The Frosty Cup
Tri-City and the Lincoln Stars will play back-to-back games Jan. 27-28 in The Frosty Cup in Dallas.
“It’s a trip we’re all looking forward to,” Noreen said.
The games are in conjunction with a youth tournament being put on by the USHL. The event started two years ago with an outdoor game played by the Dallas Stars, who wanted two USHL teams to be part of the experience.
Chicago and Green Bay played that outdoor game and played a game in conjunction with the youth tournament.
Tri-City and the Omaha Lancers were supposed to play last year, but the pandemic forced a cancellation.
While the outdoor game was a one-time deal, the Stars and Storm will play twice this year.
“It’s a way for our league to showcase to those youth teams our brand,” Noreen said. “It’s a good opportunity for us to see some good young players ... and the kids to see a (USHL) game first-hand.”
Did you know?
In the last three years the Tri-City Storm has had more players drafted by the NHL than any independent junior hockey team in the world, more than any team in Canada.
Kearney has become a destination for young hockey players, Noreen said. NHL coaches, college coaches, player agents want to put players on the Storm’s roster.
“I hope we can continue to build this thing so that becomes even more so the case,” Noreen said.