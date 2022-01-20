Tri-City Storm has something special going on

Yes, the good outweighs the bad but “if you’ve been around our team much, specifically our staff, and you sat in our meetings, you would think we were the team at the bottom of the standings,” Noreen said.

There are several aspects he would like to see improve.

He would like to see the defense tighten up and not allow opponents so much space to handle the puck. On offense, specifically, he would like to see the Storm control the puck better in the offensive zone, especially when skating 5-on-5. Teams that can hang onto the puck wear their opponents down, something that becomes a deciding factor later in the season.

“The team that wants to keep the season going the most and wants to play for each other ... is the one standing at the end,” Noreen said.

Noreen’s Storm teams have been built around their defense — limiting opponents shots and goals and being strong in the penalty kill. This year’s team is no different.