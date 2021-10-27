Tri-City Storm forward Eermisse commits to St. Thomas

KEARNEY – Tri-City Storm forward Josh Eernisse recently announced his commitment to play collegiate hockey at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn.

Eernisse, 19, of Eagan, Minnesota, is in his second season with the Storm and has skated in six of Tri-City’s seven games this season. He scored one goal and recorded six assists in 33 games last year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Prior to joining the Storm, Eernisse scored 21 goals and notched 13 assists in 24 games for Eastview (Minn.) High School during the 2019-20 season. He also appeared in three games with the Austin Bruins (NAHL) that year.

“I chose St. Thomas because it presents a great opportunity to be part of a new Division I program at an academically strong school. I believe the team will be tough competitors on the ice and that is something I want to be part of,” Eernisse said. “The time I spent talking to the coaches, hanging out with the players and touring the campus gave me the feeling that this was the right fit for me.”

Storm President of Hockey Operations/Head Coach Anthony Noreen said, “We are extremely happy for Josh and his family, and we believe that he found the right fit for both academics and hockey. St. Thomas is getting a student-athlete who will add to their program’s growing successes both on and off the ice.”