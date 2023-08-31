KEARNEY – The Tri-City Storm has announced the organization’s exhibition schedule leading up to the USHL regular season.

The Storm will play five preseason contests at the DICK’S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, starting with a Sept. 20 showdown against the reigning Clark Cup Champion Youngstown Phantoms.

The Storm will compete in three preseason games at Liberty First Credit Union Arena in an exhibition showcase hosted by the Omaha Lancers on Sept. 8, 9 and 10.

Tri-City will battle the Sioux Falls Stampede at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 8 in the team’s opening game of the event, followed by games with the Waterloo Black Hawks at 4 p.m. Sept. 9 before closing out the Lancers Bowl preseason event at noon Sept. 10 against the defending Anderson Cup Champion Fargo Force.

Tri-City will conclude exhibition play with a pair of games against the Omaha Lancers at 7:05 p.m., Sept. 13 in Omaha and 6:05 p.m. Sept. 16 at Kearney's Viaero Center.

All Saturday games this season at the Viaero Center will begin at 6:05 p.m.

Season and single-game tickets for the Storm's 24th season are on sale by calling the Viaero Center Box Office at 308-338-8144. Season ticket holders will receive free tickets for the Storm’s Sept. 16 preseason game against the Lancers. Ticket prices for the home preseason game are $10 for adults, $8 for kids in all areas of the venue except for glass. First-row glass seats will cost $15 for adults and $10 for kids.