Tri-City Storm extend win streak to six games

RALSTON — The Tri-City Storm won their sixth straight game Sunday afternoon, defeating the Omaha Lancers 4-1 at the Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Ralston.

The win gave Tri-City two-game weekend sweep over Fargo and Omaha. The Storm was also scheduled to play Fargo on Saturday but that game was declared “no contest” when players on the Fargo team became ill.

On Sunday at Ralston, Aiden Dubinsky, Mitchell Miller, Kieran Cebrian and Cole O’Hara netted goals for the Storm and goalie Arsenii Sergeev notched his league-leading 20th win.

Tri-City improved to 25-4-1-0 and remains the top team in the league standings.

Dubinsky scored his third goal of the season just over five minutes into the first period. Gavin Brindley and Lleyton Roed earned the assists.

Omaha tied the score on a goal by Morgan Winters at 4:21 of the second period, but Tri-City regained the lead when Miller scored his 13th goal of the season at 7:34 of the second period. Miller scored on a power play with Jeremy Wilmer and Ilya Nikolaev credited with the assists.