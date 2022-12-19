Tri-City Storm earns big win over Lincoln Stars heading into break

KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm stormed into the holidays with a 5-2 victory over the Lincoln Stars Saturday night at the Viaero Center.

The Storm (11-11-0-2) finished off the victory with a three-goal performance in the third period.

“I thought it was just resilience,” Tri-City coach Anthony Noreen said. “I think that’s been the story of the first half of the season with this group. It’s a little bit of culmination of all the work that we’ve put in and a really good way to end going into the break.”

The Storm fell behind 1-0 early in Saturday's game but quickly rebounded when Daimon Gardner scored at 16:27 in the first period.

Tri-City took its first lead at 11:20 in the second period when Graham Gamache navigated through a cloud of bodies to hammer the puck into the net.

The Storm never wavered, taking firm control in the third period. Dane Dowiak and Cale Ashcroft found the back of the net before Samo Meritahti topped off the night with an empty-net goal. This was Meritahti's first goal with the Storm.

“Our ability to get to the net, keep getting there and getting second and third opportunities was what allowed for us to create some openings and score a couple goals,” Noreen said.

Ashcroft and Dowiak each had an assist to go with their goals. Evan Werner had a team-high two assists.

Tri-City had 39 shot on goal compared to 24 for Lincoln. Storm goalie Cameron Korpi was in his first career start with the team and had 22 saves.

“I thought he was really good,” Noreen said. “I don’t know if he necessarily could have done anything on either of the goals. I thought he made the saves he was supposed to make and I thought he made some big saves too. It was an impressive start by him.”

Tri-City now has a two-week break before playing Lincoln again on Dec. 31 in Kearney in their fourth straight matchup.

“We’ve got to continue to get better,” Noreen said. “We believe in this group, we believe in the guys we have in the locker room and we just need to make sure we are making progress. No matter if we win or lose, we have to make sure that we continue showing up to work Monday through Thursday in our practices and good things will happen.”