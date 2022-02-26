Tri-City Storm crush Sioux Falls 7-1

KEARNEY – The Tri-City Storm notched a bounce-back victory over the Sioux Falls Stampede Friday night at the Viaero Center after dropping consecutive games in regulation time for only the second time this season.

Defenseman Matt Basgall, who was acquired in a transaction with the Omaha Lancers on Thursday, scored twice in Tri-City’s 7-1 home victory over the Sioux Falls Stampede.

Graham Gamache, Vinny Borgesi, Josh Eernisse, Jeremy Wilmer and Christian Fitzgerald also scored goals for Tri-City.

Gamache opened the scoring by netting his sixth goal of the season at 2:55 of the first period.

Borgesi notched his third goal of the season minutes later and Eernisse scored his fourth goal of the season at 7:28 of the period to increase Tri-City’s lead to 3-0 and was his league-leading third shorthanded goal of the season.

Wilmer scored a power-play goal at 15:12 of the first period to make it 4-0.

May netted the Stampede’s only goal of the game on the power play at 4:28 of the second period.

Basgall scored his first goal at 11:44 of the second period and Fitzgerald scored his seventh goal of the season at 13:51 of the second period to give Tri-City a 6-1 lead.

Basgall second goal came at 4:49 of the third period and wrapped up the scoring.

Sebastian Wraneschitz notched his fourth win of the season in net for Tri-City after turning away 17 of Sioux Falls’ 18 shots on net.

Tri-City hits the ice again today (Saturday) in a home game against the Sioux Falls Stampede. Puck drop is set for 7:05pm CT.