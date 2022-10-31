Tri-City Storm claims home win over Lincoln

KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm defeated the Lincoln Stars 5-3 Saturday night at the Viaero Center to win the team’s “Halloween Night” promotional game.

The win for Tri-City was the first on home ice this season. Nick Roukounakis, Graham Gamache, Cameron O’Neill, Ryan Smith, and Dane Dowiak netted a goal for the Storm.

Tri-City opened the scoring by netting three goals in the opening five minutes.

Roukounakis notched his second goal of the season only 36 seconds into the game. The goal was assisted by Cale Ashcroft and Kieran Cebrian. Gamache scored a power-play goal at 4:36 to increase the Storm’s lead to 2-0. Drew Montgomery and Tanner Adams.

O’Neill scored the final goal of the first period was scored at 5:01. It was his second goal of the year and was assisted by Trevor Connelly.

Lincoln made a goaltender change following Tri-City’s third goal with Cameron Whitehead replacing Lucas Massie after he made four saves.

Keaton Peters netted a power-play goal for the Stars at 1:40 of the second period but Tri-City answered with back-to-back scoring plays in the final five minutes of the period.

Smith scored his first career USHL goal at 15:05 and Dowiak scored the Storm’s second power-play goal just over a minute later to give the team a 5-1 lead.

Smith’s goal was assisted by Artemi Nizameyev and Sebastian Törnqvist. Dowiak’s goal was his second of the season and was assisted by Connelly and O’Neill.

Lincoln scored the only two goals of the 3rd period ten seconds apart.

Karls Mezsargs collected the win in goal for Tri-City after stopping 20 of Lincoln’s 23 shots.

The Storm will embark this week on the first of four road games before returning to the Viaero Center Nov. 18 and 19 for back-to-back games against the Des Moines Buccaneers. The games against the Buccaneers will be the Storm’s only two home games in November.