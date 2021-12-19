Tri-City Storm blank Sioux City Musketeers

KEARNEY – The Tri-City Storm posted a 3-0 shutout win over the Sioux City Musketeers Friday at the Viaero Center to improve to 18-4-1-0 on the season.

Arsenii Sergeev recorded his league-leading fourth shutout.

Cole O’Hara, Kieran Cebrian and Dane Dowiak netted goals for the Storm in the win. Tri-City returns to action at 7:05 tonight (Saturday) at the Viaero Center in a rematch against the Musketeers.

The Tri-City Storm and the Viaero Center will host a canned food drive at tomorrow’s game to benefit the Tri-City Food Fight. Fans who donate two or more canned food items at today’s (Saturday) game will receive a voucher to attend a future home game during the 2021-22 regular season.