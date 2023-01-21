Tri-City completes weekend sweep of Omaha Lancers

KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm beat the Omaha Lancers for the second time this weekend, winning 5-3 on Saturday after blanking the Lancers 4-0 Friday in Ralston.

The Storm took complete control at the start, with the first of three first-period goals hammered in at 6 minutes, 35 seconds by Kieran Cebrian.

“Especially after the way last night went, to not have a lull and jump on them early, I think that was a real key to the game,” said Storm coach Anthony Noreen. “To jump up 3-0 gave us a real cushion.”

Omaha had 10 shots on goal in the first period compared to only eight from Tri-City, yet the Storm still came out with a three-goal lead.

Leading the way for Tri-City were Daimon Gardner with two goals and two assists and Graham Gamache with one goal and three assists.

Both of Gardner's goals came in the first period, while Gamache's came at 2:03 in the second.

“I think for Daimon it was one of those things that you felt coming,” Noreen said. “He had a bunch of games where he had a bunch of chances and was doing everything except putting the puck in the net, so you felt like he was due to break out. Graham’s a guy that’s been really consistent for us all year.”

The Lancers cut into the deficit early in the second period with a goal from Logan Morrell at 1:17, but the Storm quickly answered. Gamache's sole goal quickly followed and another came from Tanner Adams at the 5-minute mark

Omaha cut into the Tri-City lead in the final period with two goals, but it wasn't enough to mount a comeback.

“The next part of the development of this team is figuring out how to truly put a team away and not veer from your game when you have some success and get up early,” Noreen said.

With the pair of wins, Tri-City is now 6-1 versus the Lancers and 16-13-0-3 overall.

Tri-City ended the match with 27 shots on goal, compared to 25 from Omaha. Storm goalie Patriks Berzins netted 22 saves.

Berzins, acquired in a trade earlier in the week, shined in his debut on Friday, denying all 19 of Omaha’s shots on net.

Now with two-straight wins, the Storm will be on the road next versus the Fargo Force at 7:05 p.m. Thursday. Tri-City is 1-2 against Fargo this season, losing 4-0 on Oct. 20, winning 5-4 on Nov. 3 and falling 4-0 again on Nov. 4.

“I think it’s a really good opportunity to see how far we’ve come since the last time we played them,” Noreen said. “It’s also just a really good measuring stick for us to see where we’re at against a team that’s been the best in the league all year long.”