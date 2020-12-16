Third-period goals lift Des Moines over Tri-City Storm

Des Moines, Iowa – The Tri-City Storm dropped a road game to the Des Moines Buccaneers 4-2 Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Arena.

The Bucs broke a 2-2 tie with a pair of third-period goals that provided the winning margin.

After a scoreless first period, Des Moines took the lead with a shorthanded goal by Lucas Meruri just over half a minute into the second period.

Storm defenseman Vinny Borgesi provided an answer with his first career USHL goal at 1:56 of the second period. The goal was assisted by Kieran Cebrian.

Michael Bevilacqua scored at 3:30 of the second to put the Buccaneers back ahead but the Storm’s Carter Mazur tied the game at the 9:32 mark with his team-leading fifth goal. The goal was assisted by Hunter Strand and Steven Bellini.

Des Moines’ Vincent Salice put the Bucs ahead with his first goal of the year at 6:56 of the third period, and Matt Choupani netted his sixth goal of the season at 8:54.

Derek Mullahy recorded the win in goal after making 22 saves on 24 shots. Todd Scott dropped his first decision of the year in net for the Storm after making 15 saves on 19 Des Moines shots.

Tri-City returns to action Friday on the road against the Sioux City Musketeers.