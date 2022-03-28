Sweeping Omaha: Arsenii Sergeev joins elite group as Tri-City Storm maintains lead

KEARNEY – The Tri-City Storm completed a two-game weekend sweep of the Omaha Lancers with a 4-1 win Saturday night at the Viaero Center.

Cole O’Hara, Tanner Adams, Ilya Nikolaev and Lleyton Roed netted goals for the Storm and Arsenii Sergeev recorded his team record-tying 26th win in net.

O’Hara scored his 22nd goal of the season at 8:22 of the first period with an assist from Gavin Brindley, his 22nd.

Omaha tied the score less than three minutes into the second period but Tri-City pulled away for good when Adams scored his 12th goal at 12:47 of the second period. Josh Eernisse notched his sixth assist of the year.

Seventeen seconds later, Nikolaev scored his 20th goal when Jeremy Wilmer recorded his league-leading 55th assist of the season.

Just over three minutes later, it was Roed’s turn, scoring his 18th goal of the year with Brindley credited with his second assist of the game.

Tri-City outshot Omaha 34-30 with Sergeev becoming the third goaltender in organization history to record 26 victories in a season, joining Peter Mannino and Ian Kesenrich. Sergeev stopped 29 of the Lancers’ 30 shots to improve to 26-6-1-0.

The Storm (39-10-2-0) lead Sioux City by nine points in the Western Conference standings. They return to action with back-to-back home games against the Sioux Falls Stampede on Friday and Saturday.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.StormHockey.com or by calling the Viaero Center Box Office at 338-8144. Puck drop for each game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.