Strom goes to 2-0 with win over Muskegon

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The Tri-City Storm completed a two-game sweep at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Fall Classic Friday night in a 6-4 victory over the Muskegon Lumberjacks.

The Storm also defeated the Madison Capitols by a final score of 4-1 on Thursday night to post a perfect 2-0-0-0 record in the event.

Haden Kruse, David Sacco, Cale Ashcroft, Trevor Connelly, Graham Gamache and Tanner Adams notched goals for the Storm in the win over Muskegon.

Karlis Mezsargs recorded the first victory of his USHL career in net for Tri-City, stopping 30 of 34 shots.

Jake Richard scored his second goal of the season just over one minute into Friday’s game to give Muskegon a 1-0 lead. The goal was netted at 1:36 of the first period.

Kruse tied it with his first goal at 8:38 getting assists from Drew Montgomery and Seth Constance.

In the second period, Sacco netted the first goal of his USHL career at 6:42 with Philippe Blais-Savoie and Kieran Cebrian recording the assists.

Muskegon's Nicholas Rexine netted his first goal at 9:16 to tie the game at 2-2.

At 17:02 of the second period, Cale Ashcroft scored on the power play with Gamache recording an assist.

Connelly scored a power-play goal at 4:44 of the third period to extend the lead to 4-2. The goal was assisted by Sebastian Törnqvist and Cameron O’Neill.

Gamache made it 5-2, scoring a short-handed goal at 8:50 of the third period. Tanner Adams claimed the assist.

Tri-City’s final goal of the night was netted by Adams in the last four minutes with Gamache and Seth Constance given the assists.

Tri-City hits the ice again on Friday, playing its home opener against the Omaha Lancers. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.