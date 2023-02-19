SIOUX CITY, Iowa. — Trevor Connelly scored two goals Saturday night to lead the Tri-City Storm to a 5-2 win over Sioux City at the Tyson Events Center.

The Storm followed that on Sunday with Connelly scoring another goal in a 4-2 win over Sioux Falls.

Cale Ashcroft, Alex Bump and Tanner Adams also netted goals for the Storm (20-16-2-3) in Saturday's win at Sioux City..

Ryan Conmy scored his Western-Conference-leading 24th goal of the season less than five minutes into Saturday’s opening period to give Sioux City a 1-0 lead. Ashcroft answered with his fifth goal of the year at 8:58 of the first period to bring the game to a 1-1 tie.

Connelly's first goal came on the power play at 14:13 of the second period, then notched his second goal of the game, and 10th goal of the season less than one minute into the third period to give the Storm a 3-1 lead. The goal was scored 55 seconds into the period, and was assisted by Dane Dowiak and Sebastian Törnqvist.

Bump added to the lead with his 10th goal of the year at 8:39 of the period.His goal was assisted by Jake Richard and Kieran Cebrian.

Adams scored his ninth goal of the season with less than six minutes to play to give Tri-City five consecutive goals. Graham Gamache and Evan Werner had the assists.

Sioux City scored with less than seven seconds left to account for the final score.

Patriks Bērziņš turned away 18 of Sioux City’s 20 shots on net to record the victory in goal for Tri-City.

August Falloon scored two goals in Sunday's win with Jake Richardson scoring one goal.

Falloon's first goal came at 10:22 of the first period to tie the score at 1-1. Connelly put the Storm ahead with a little less than four minutes left in the first period.

After the Stampede tied the score in the second period, Richard found the back of the net for his 20th goal of the season to make it 3-2.

Falloon then wrapped up the scoring with his second goal of the game and ninth of the season with less than 30 seconds left in the second period.

That put the game in the hands of Cameron Korpi, who turned away 24 of Sioux Falls’ 26 shots.

Tri-City hits the ice again Friday in a home game against Sioux City. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.