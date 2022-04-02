Storm's Miller sets team record netting 31st goal of season

KEARNEY – The Tri-City Storm posted a 4-0 shutout of the Sioux Falls Stampede Friday night at the Viaero Center.

Mitchell Miller broke a USHL record with his 31st goal of the season, the most ever recorded by a defenseman in the league’s history. Miller also broke the Storm’s single-season powerplay goals record on the same play.

Tri-City reached the 40-win plateau in the victory, joining the 2003-2004 and 2018-2019 Anderson Cup Championships teams as the only teams in the organization’s history to notch at least 40 wins.

Sebastian Wraneschitz recorded his second career shutout in net for the Storm.

Graham Gamache netted Friday’s game-winning goal at 12:50 of the second period. The goal was scored on the power play and was his 11th of the season. Gavin Brindley and Lleyton Roed recorded assists on the play.

Miller scored his record-breaking goal 30 seconds into the third period to give Tri-City a 2-0 lead. Miller’s power-play goal was assisted by Jeremy Wilmer and Matt Basgall. Miller notched his second goal at 8:20 of the period to give the Storm a 3-0 lead. Miller’s second goal of the night was his 32nd of the season and was assisted by Wilmer and Ilya Nikolaev.

The final goal of the game was netted on the power play by Vinny Borgesi at 12:00 of the third period. The goal, hi fourth of the year, was assisted by Cole O’Hara and Graham Gamache.

Wraneschitz stopped all 17 of Sioux Falls’ shots on goal to record his second shutout. He improved to 10-2-0-0.

Sioux Falls’ Isak Posch stopped 32 of the Storm’s 36 shots on goal.

Tri-City hits the ice again on Saturday, April 2nd, in a home game against the Sioux Falls Stampede. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.