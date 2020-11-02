Storm wrap up exhibition play, rout Lincoln 9-0

KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm completed its preseason schedule Saturday night at the Viaero Center, routing the Lincoln Stars 9-0, giving the Storm a 6-0 record in the Corn Cup preseason series with Lincoln at Omaha.

Todd Scott recorded the shutout in net and finished the season with zero goals allowed in 120 minutes. He made 14 saves.

Eight players scored for the Storm with Adam Klapka lighting the lamp twice.

Drew Montgomery opened the scoring at 12:38 of the first period. Davis Burnside and Montgomery came down on a two-on-zero rush with Montgomery taking a pass from Burnside to score the first goal of the game. Victor Czerneckianiar was credited with the second assist.

Kyle Aucoin scored his first goal of the preseason at 16:04 of the first period to give Tri-City a 2-0 lead. The goal was assisted by Josh Eernisse.

Eernisse netted his first goal of the preseason at 8:03 of the second period. The goal was assisted by Klapka.

At 13:13 of the second period, Cole O’Hara extended the lead to 4-0. Kyle Aucoin and Vinny Borgesi earned the assists.