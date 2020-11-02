Storm wrap up exhibition play, rout Lincoln 9-0

KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm completed its preseason schedule Saturday night at the Viaero Center, routing the Lincoln Stars 9-0, giving the Storm a 6-0 record in the Corn Cup preseason series with Lincoln at Omaha.
Todd Scott recorded the shutout in net and finished the season with zero goals allowed in 120 minutes. He made 14 saves.
Eight players scored for the Storm with Adam Klapka lighting the lamp twice.
Drew Montgomery opened the scoring at 12:38 of the first period. Davis Burnside and Montgomery came down on a two-on-zero rush with Montgomery taking a pass from Burnside to score the first goal of the game. Victor Czerneckianiar was credited with the second assist.
Kyle Aucoin scored his first goal of the preseason at 16:04 of the first period to give Tri-City a 2-0 lead. The goal was assisted by Josh Eernisse.
Eernisse netted his first goal of the preseason at 8:03 of the second period. The goal was assisted by Klapka.
At 13:13 of the second period, Cole O’Hara extended the lead to 4-0. Kyle Aucoin and Vinny Borgesi earned the assists.
Klapka then scored the next two goals. His first goal came at 14:11 of the second period and was assisted by Kieran Cebrian and Nicholas Donato. Klapka scored again at 14:42 with assists by Eernisse and Cebrian.
In the third period, Nikolai Mayorov scored at 2:35 to increase Tri-City’s lead to 7-0. Mike Posma recorded the assist.
Nick Nardecchia scored at 11:30 and the final goal came off the stick of Morgan Winters with Mayorov earning the assist.
Tri-City opens the regular season Friday on the road against the Des Moines Buccaneers. Following Friday’s road game, Tri-City travels to the Tyson Events Center for a battle against the Sioux City Musketeers on Saturday.
