Storm wins season opener in overtime over Dubuque

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The Tri-City Storm posted a 3-2 overtime victory in its season opener against the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

Gavin Brindley scored two goals for the Storm, including the game-winner in overtime. Cole O’Hara also scored for Tri-City and Arsenii Sergeev recorded his first career USHL victory in goal.

Despite outshooting the Fighting Saints 17-5 in the opening period, Tri-City trailed by a goal. Stephen Halliday netted the opening goal of the season for the Fighting Saints at 8:17 of the first period.

Brindley answered at 7:15 of the second period. O’Hara claimed the assist.

Dubuque regained the lead when Kenny Connors scored on a power play just more than seven minutes into the third period.

O’Hara then tied the game with seven minutes left with assists by Mitchell Miller and Victor Czerneckianair.

Tri-City began the overtime session on a power play and took advantage when Brindley scored his second goal 52 seconds into the overtime period. The goal was assisted by Czerneckianair and O’Hara.

Tri-City returns to action today in the team’s second and final game at the DICK’S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic in Cranberry Township, Pa. The Storm will battle the Madison Capitols at 11 a.m.