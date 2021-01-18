Storm wins Saturday to take road series at Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — Carter Mazur scored two goals and the Tri-City Storm defeated Fargo 5-2 to win the three-game road series against the Force.

Tri-City also won Thursday’s game 5-2 but lost 3-2 on Friday.

Mazur scored his first goal 4 minutes and 22 seconds into the first period and his second came midway through the third period. The goals were his eighth and ninth of the year, which lead the team. Mark Estapa and Hunter Strand were credited with the assists.

Gavin Brindley scored his fourth goal of the year at 9:05 of the second period to give Tri-City a 2-0 lead. Brindley’s goal was assisted by Matthew Knies and Nick Portz.

Before the period was over, the Storm added goals by Adam Klapka and Estapa. Klapka scored his fourth goal of the season, unassisted, at 15:30. Estapa scored minutes later on a power play to put the Storm ahead 4-0. It was Estapa’s fifth goal of the season and was assisted by Cole McWard and Vinny Borgesi.

Both Fargo goals came in the third period.