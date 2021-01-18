 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Storm wins Saturday to take road series at Fargo

Storm wins Saturday to take road series at Fargo

{{featured_button_text}}
Storm mask

FARGO, N.D. — Carter Mazur scored two goals and the Tri-City Storm defeated Fargo 5-2 to win the three-game road series against the Force.

Tri-City also won Thursday’s game 5-2 but lost 3-2 on Friday.

Mazur scored his first goal 4 minutes and 22 seconds into the first period and his second came midway through the third period. The goals were his eighth and ninth of the year, which lead the team. Mark Estapa and Hunter Strand were credited with the assists.

Gavin Brindley scored his fourth goal of the year at 9:05 of the second period to give Tri-City a 2-0 lead. Brindley’s goal was assisted by Matthew Knies and Nick Portz.

Before the period was over, the Storm added goals by Adam Klapka and Estapa. Klapka scored his fourth goal of the season, unassisted, at 15:30. Estapa scored minutes later on a power play to put the Storm ahead 4-0. It was Estapa’s fifth goal of the season and was assisted by Cole McWard and Vinny Borgesi.

Both Fargo goals came in the third period.

The Storm return to action Friday at home against the Lincoln Stars for its annual “Pack It In Purple” game sponsored by the United Way of the Kearney Area. Tickets may be purchased by calling the Viaero Center Box Office at 308-338-8144 or online at StormHockey.com.

Puck drop for Friday’s game is 7:05 p.m.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mike Sielski: The NHL makes its triumphant return (brought to you by Triumph Brewing Co.)
Hockey

Mike Sielski: The NHL makes its triumphant return (brought to you by Triumph Brewing Co.)

PHILADELPHIA — News item: The National Hockey League announced on Tuesday that it had sold the naming rights of its four divisions this season to corporate sponsors. The divisions will be called the MassMutual NHL East, the Scotia NHL North, the Discover NHL Central, and the Honda NHL West. Last month, the league had revealed that teams would have advertisements on their players' helmets in an ...

Commissioner Gary Bettman says it’s cheaper to not have season, but NHL skates on
Hockey

Commissioner Gary Bettman says it’s cheaper to not have season, but NHL skates on

The NHL will lose more than a billion dollars by staging the 2020-21 season in largely empty arenas, Commissioner Gary Bettman said Monday, but owners and players are intent on playing a 56-game schedule to provide diversion for fans and keep hockey on the sports map. The delayed and shortened season, scheduled to begin Wednesday, already has been altered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dallas ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News