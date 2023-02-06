The Tri-City Storm won two of three games on its weekend road trip.

The Storm defeated Sioux Falls 3-2 Sunday evening after splitting Friday and Saturday's games with Omaha by identical 4-1 scores with the Lancers winning on Friday and the Storm taking Saturday's game.

Graham Gamache, Tanner Adams, and Dane Dowiak scored Tri-City’s goals in the victory over Sioux Falls. The Stampede scored both of their goals in the third period with an extra attacker on the ice.

Storm goalie Cameron Korpi notched his sixth win of the season, stopping 35 of Sioux Falls’ 37 shots.

Gamache scored his 13th goal of the season with less than five minutes to play in Sunday’s opening period. Adams scored his ninth goal of the year at 6:45 of the second period. And Dowiak notched his sixth goal less than two minutes into the third period to give Tri-City a 3-0 lead.

Saturday, Charlie Kinsman scored twice for the Storm in their 4-1 win.

Kinsman scored his first goal at 5:31 of Saturday’s opening period. His second goal, and third of the season, came at the 12-minute mark to give Tri-City a 2-0 lead.

After Omaha scored, Gamache found the back of the net with 11 seconds left in the first period to give the Storm a 3-1 lead.

Tri-City's Daimon Gardner scored the only goal of the second period to make it 4-1.

Korpi stopped 33 of Omaha’s 34 shots on net to record the win.

Friday, Gamache netted the Storm’s lone goal and Patriks Bērziņš took the loss in the net after stopping 18 of 21 shots.

Tri-City will return to action Friday and Saturday with back-to-back home games against the Waterloo Black Hawks. Puck drop both nights is set for 7:05 p.m.