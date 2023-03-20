KEARNEY – The Sioux City Musketeers swept a weekend series with the Tri-City Storm, ending Tri-City’s season-high eight-game winning streak.

Sioux City rolled to a 6-2 victory on Friday at Kearney’s Viaero Event Center, then followed that with a 4-3 overtime victory on Saturday.

Jake Richard and Trevor Connelly scored Tri-City’s goals on Friday.

Richard’s second-period goal cut into a 3-0 Musketeer lead that put Sioux City on the road to victory.

Connelly scored the final goal of Friday’s game, his 16th of the season.

Patriks Bērziņš took the loss in goal for the Storm after making 17 saves on 23 shots.

Saturday, the Storm (26-17-3-3) forced overtime when Dane Dowiak scored the game-tying goal with six seconds left in the third period. It was Dowiak’s 11th goal of the season and scored when the Storm, already on the power play, lifted Bērziņš for an additional attacker.

However, Sioux City’s Ben Doran scored his 12th goal of the season with less than two minutes to play in overtime to seal the victory for the Musketeers.

Cameron O’Neill and Kieran Cebrian also scored goals for the Storm.

Tri-City will return to action with three consecutive home games this weekend against the league-leading Fargo Force. Tickets may be purchased online at www.StormHockey.com, or by calling the Viaero Center Box Office at 308-338-8144.