Storm win back-to-back games Friday, Saturday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – A thrilling, come-from-behind, shootout win over the Sioux City Musketeers Saturday night gave the Tri-City Storm back-to-back road victories after the Storm blasted Sioux Falls 6-3 on Friday.

After falling behind by two goals during the second period Saturday night, the Storm roared back to force overtime, tying the game on Evan Werner's unassisted goal with less than two minutes to play. Tri-City captured a 4-3 victory after scoring in a sudden-death fifth round of the shootout.

Sioux City's Tomi Leppanen scored with less than five minutes to play in Saturday’s first period to give the Musketeers a 1-0 lead. Leppanen scored on Tri-City goaltender Niklas Erickson, as starting netminder Karlis Mezsargs left the game minutes earlier due to an injury.

Mezsargs returned later in the first period then gave up a goal to Ben Poitras at 6:27 of the second period. And the Musketeers' Grant Slukynsky added a third goal with less than four minutes to play in the period

Tri City (8-9-0-1) got on the board at 11:07 of the second period when Daimon Gardner scored his first goal of the season unassisted. Trevor Connelly scored his fourth goal at 5:25 of the third period to cut the lead to 3-2 with Cameron O’Neill and Cale Ashcroft notching assists.

After Werner tied the score, Tri-City still had to kill off a penalty the last 38 seconds of the overtime period.

In the shootout, O’Neill, Artemi Nizameyev and Tanner Adams found the back of the net. Adams' goal came in the fifth round of the shootout.

Mezsargs finished with 30 saves on 32 shots. Sioux City's Croix Kochendorfer made 18 saves on 21 shots

Friday, Sioux Falls' Jaksen Panzer scored on the first shot of the game, but from there, the Storm took over, netting a season-high three power-play goals and tying the season high with six goals.

Kieran Cebrian scored his eighth goal of the season at 10:19 of the first period with Werner providing the assist. Werner then tied the game at 2-2 at 10:38 of the middle period.

Sebastian Törnqvist put Tri-City ahead four minutes later with a power-play goal assisted by Gardner.

After Sioux Falls tied the score, Connelly scored the final goal second with less than three minutes to play to give Tri-City a 4-3 lead.

Tri-City's Ryan Smith scored his third goal of the year at 3:50 of the third period to increase the Storm’s lead to 5-3 with Nizameyev and August Falloon recording assists.

The final goal was netted by Ashcroft at 13:32 of the third period. Graham Gamache and Werner earned the assists.

Mezsargs turned away 20 of Sioux Falls’ 23 shots.