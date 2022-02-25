 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm trades defenseman with Omaha Lancers

KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm has acquired defenseman Matt Basgall from the Omaha Lancers in exchange for defenseman Nate Benoit.

Basgall of Lake Forest, Illinois, has scored six goals and recorded 19 assists in 36 games this season for the Lancers. He is in his third full-time season in the USHL and has netted nine goals and notched 37 assists in 125 games.

He was drafted by the Storm in the 2018 USHL Phase I Draft then traded to Omaha in a package of players and draft assets on Dec. 27, 2018.

Basgall previously announced a commitment to play collegiate hockey for Michigan State University.

Benoit of Bow, N.H., scored one goal and notched five assists in 39 games with the Storm this season. He appeared in three games during the 2020-21 regular season as an affiliate-list call-up.

He was selected 49th overall in the 2020 USHL Phase II Draft and has committed to play for the University of North Dakota.

The Minnesota Wild selected Benoit in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Draft by the Minnesota Wild.

