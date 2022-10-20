Storm trade Hovsepyan for draft picks

Storm trade Hovsepyan to RoufhRiders for draft picks

KEARNEY. – The Tri-City Storm has completed a transaction with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, acuiring a third-round draft pick in the 2023 USHL Phase I Draft and a conditional draft pick in the 2024 USHL Phase II Draft in exchange for forward Arvega Hovsepyan and a fourth-round pick in the 2023 USHL Phase I Draft.

Hovsepyan, 19, of Los Angeles, California, made his USHL debut with the Storm on Dec. 3, 2021, and skated in 16 games with Tri-City last season. He appeared in three games this season.

He previously announced a commitment to play collegiate hockey in the future at Michigan State University.