Storm trade for forward

KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm has acquired forward Sutter Muzzatti and a 2022 eighth-round Phase I draft pick from the Muskegon Lumberjacks in exchange for a 2021 seventh-round Phase II pick and a 2022 sixth-round Phase I pick.
Muzzatti was drafted by Muskegon 45th overall in the third round of the 2019 USHL Phase I Draft and appeared in two games as an affiliate list call-up for the Lumberjacks during the 2019-2020 season.
Muzzatti, 17, of Okemos, Michigan, appeared in 43 games last season for the Meijer AAA Hockey program in Oshtemo, Michigan. He split time with the U16 and the U18 teams in the Meijer AAA program. In total, he netted 39 goals and recorded 21 assists during the season.
