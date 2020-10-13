Storm to play first exhibition without fans

Kearney, NE. – With the recent increase of reported cases of COVID-19 in our local community, the Tri-City Storm is limiting access to the Viaero Center and will not have fans in attendance on Saturday, October 17th for the first scheduled pre-season game against the Lincoln Stars. We are working with the Two Rivers Health Department and mutually feel it is in the best interest of the fans and Kearney community to not have fans at the first game. For those that have purchased single game tickets to Saturday’s contest, we will be in contact with you in the next few days. Season ticket holders will be receiving a flex voucher for this game as well.