Storm tie franchise record with 10th straight win

FRISCO, Texas — The Tri-City Storm tied an organizational record with its 10th consecutive victory Friday night, beating the Lincoln Stars 4-2 in Game 2 of the USHL Frosty Cup.

The Storm swept the Stars in back-to-back games to improve to 5-0-0-0 against Lincoln this season.

This year’s Storm (28-5-1-0) joined the 2003-04 Anderson Cup Championship team and the 2014-15 team as the only teams in organization history to win 10 consecutive games.

Ilya Nikolaev scored the game-winning goal with under four minutes to play in the third period, giving the Storm a 3-2 lead. It was the 11th goal of the season for Nikolaev and Lincoln responded by pulling goaltender Cameron Whitehead.

Tri-City’s Gavin Brindley then put the game away with an empty-net goal with less than 20 seconds to play. It was his 13th goal of the season.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Storm goalie Arsenii Sergeev collected his league-leading 22nd win, stopping 27 of Lincoln’s 29 shots. Whitehead recorded 41 saves on 44 shots.

Tri-City got on the board first when Christian Fitzgerald netted his sixth goal of the season just over three minutes into the game. Mitchell Miller recorded the assist.