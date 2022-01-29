Storm tie franchise record with 10th straight win

FRISCO, Texas — The Tri-City Storm tied an organizational record with its 10th consecutive victory Friday night, beating the Lincoln Stars 4-2 in Game 2 of the USHL Frosty Cup.
The Storm swept the Stars in back-to-back games to improve to 5-0-0-0 against Lincoln this season.
This year’s Storm (28-5-1-0) joined the 2003-04 Anderson Cup Championship team and the 2014-15 team as the only teams in organization history to win 10 consecutive games.
Ilya Nikolaev scored the game-winning goal with under four minutes to play in the third period, giving the Storm a 3-2 lead. It was the 11th goal of the season for Nikolaev and Lincoln responded by pulling goaltender Cameron Whitehead.
Tri-City’s Gavin Brindley then put the game away with an empty-net goal with less than 20 seconds to play. It was his 13th goal of the season.
Storm goalie Arsenii Sergeev collected his league-leading 22nd win, stopping 27 of Lincoln’s 29 shots. Whitehead recorded 41 saves on 44 shots.
Tri-City got on the board first when Christian Fitzgerald netted his sixth goal of the season just over three minutes into the game. Mitchell Miller recorded the assist.
Lincoln tied the game on a goal by Dalton Norris while on a five-on-three power play in the second period.
Tri-City regained the lead on a goal by Tanner Adams, his ninth, at 8:03 of the second period. Miller, again was credited with the assist.
Lincoln tied the game late in the second period on a goal by Noah Laba, setting up Nikolaev’s third-period heroics.
Tri-City hits the ice again on Feb. 5 in a road game against the Chicago Steel. Puck drop for the game is set for 7:05 p.m..