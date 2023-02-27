KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm completed a two-game weekend sweep of the Sioux City Musketeers Saturday night at the Viaero Center in a 4-2 victory.

Saturday’s win followed a 4-3 victory on Friday, giving the Storm a 22-16-2-3 record

Dane Dowiak, Artemi Nizameyev, Jake Richard and August Falloon scored for the Storm on Saturday.

Sioux City’s Ryan Conmy netted the only goal in the first period.

Dowiak brought the game to a 1-1 tie with his seventh goal of the year early in the second period. Daimon Gardner and Nizameyev had the assists.

Nizameyev netted his second goal of the season at 11:57 of the second period to give the Storm a 2-1 lead with the assists going to Gardner and Dowiak.

But Sioux City’s Garrett Brown scored a powerplay goal with less than six minutes remaining in the second period to tie the game.

Richard untied the score with less than five minutes to play in the middle period. The goal was Richard’s 22nd of the season, and was assisted by Gardner and Dowiak.

August Falloon scored the only goal of the third period period into an empty net with less than one minute remaining to seal the victory.

Patriks Bērziņš recorded the win in net for Tri-City after making 24 saves on 26 shots.

Friday night, many of the same players found the back of the net for the Storm.

Falloon, Gardner, Trevor Connelly and Richard scored the Storm’s four goals.

Cameron Korpi collected the win in net making 25 saves on 28 shots. He improved to 8-2-2-0 on the season.