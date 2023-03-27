KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm completed a three-game weekend sweep over the league-leading Fargo Force Sunday evening at the Viaero Center.

Tri-City opened the weekend with a 7-3 win Friday night and followed that with a 4-0 win Saturday and a 3-2 victory Sunday.

Dane Dowiak netted the game-tying and game-winning goals Sunday. Shaun McEwen also scored in the win for Tri-City (29-17-3-3).

Patriks Bērziņš backstopped the Storm victory by making 24 saves. The Storm won this year’s season series against the Force with a final head-to-head record of 4-3-1-0.

McEwen netted his second goal of the season at 14:39 of Sunday’s opening period to give the Storm a 1-0 lead.

Fargo took a 2-1 lead with Zam Plante and Kevin Scott scoring in the second period.

Dowiak tied the game at 16:55 of the second period then netted the game-winner with five minutes to play. The goal was his 14th of the year.

On Saturday, Storm goalie Cameron Korpi (10-2-2-0) stopped 24 shots to record the first shutout of his Storm career.

Jake Richard, Dowiak, Evan Werner and Daimon Gardner netted goals for the Storm

Richard netted his team-leading 28th goal during a first-period power play. Werner's goal was his 17th and Gardner finished the game with an empty-net goal.

On Friday, six players netted goals for Tri-City. Graham Gamache scored twice while, Cale Ashcroft, Kieran Cebrian, Werner, Alex Bump, and Jacob Jeannette scored one each.

The Storm scored a season-high four powerplay goals in the victory.Tri-City hits the ice again on Wednesday in a road game against the Lincoln Stars. Puck drop is scheduled for 11 a.m.

X- Berzins stops shot.jpg 3-26-23 Storm Hockey Tri-City goaktender Patriks Berzins (35) stops Fargo's Kyle Smolen's (17) shot on goal in a 3-2 Storm win over Fargo at the Viaero Event Center in Kearney Sunday afternoon. X- Dowiak celebrates game winning goal.jpg 3-26-23 Storm Hockey Tri-City Storm's Dane Dowiak (24) celebrates after scoring the game winning goal in a 3-2 Storm win over Fargo at the Viaero Event Center in Kearney Sunday afternoon. X- Storm celebrate win.jpg 3-26-23 Storm Hockey Tri-City Storm players celebrate after a 3-2 Sunday afternoon win over Fargo at the Viaero Event Center in Kearney.