KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm completed a three-game weekend sweep over the league-leading Fargo Force Sunday evening at the Viaero Center.
Tri-City opened the weekend with a 7-3 win Friday night and followed that with a 4-0 win Saturday and a 3-2 victory Sunday.
Dane Dowiak netted the game-tying and game-winning goals Sunday. Shaun McEwen also scored in the win for Tri-City (29-17-3-3).
Patriks Bērziņš backstopped the Storm victory by making 24 saves. The Storm won this year’s season series against the Force with a final head-to-head record of 4-3-1-0.
McEwen netted his second goal of the season at 14:39 of Sunday’s opening period to give the Storm a 1-0 lead.
Fargo took a 2-1 lead with Zam Plante and Kevin Scott scoring in the second period.
Dowiak tied the game at 16:55 of the second period then netted the game-winner with five minutes to play. The goal was his 14th of the year.
On Saturday, Storm goalie Cameron Korpi (10-2-2-0) stopped 24 shots to record the first shutout of his Storm career.
Jake Richard, Dowiak, Evan Werner and Daimon Gardner netted goals for the Storm
Richard netted his team-leading 28th goal during a first-period power play. Werner's goal was his 17th and Gardner finished the game with an empty-net goal.
On Friday, six players netted goals for Tri-City. Graham Gamache scored twice while, Cale Ashcroft, Kieran Cebrian, Werner, Alex Bump, and Jacob Jeannette scored one each.
The Storm scored a season-high four powerplay goals in the victory.Tri-City hits the ice again on Wednesday in a road game against the Lincoln Stars. Puck drop is scheduled for 11 a.m.
