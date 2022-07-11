 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm stockpile draft picks, trade Andrew Strathmann to Youngstown

Strathmann goal

Tri-City's Andrew Strathmann (27) celebrates his goal in the Storm's game with Lincoln on March 4. Strathmann was traded to the Youngstown Phantoms on Monday in exchange for draft picks.

KEARNEY – The Tri-City Storm announced multiple transactions Monday, netting the team several high-round draft picks while sending defenseman Andrew Strathmann to the Youngstown Phantoms and Jonah Aegerter to the Madison Capitals.

“As we move into the 2022-2023 season, we had an opportunity to move two players and collect a volume of high draft picks over the next two seasons,” Storm general manager Jason Koehler said. “This should help set us up for continued success in the future. The depth and talent of some of our returning players, incoming affiliate players, and recent draft picks allowed us to make these moves.”

In exchange for Strathmann, a USHL All-Rookie Team first-team selection, the Storm received a first-round pick in 2024 and a second-round pick in 2023 in the Phase II draft and a third-round pick in Phase I in 2024 as well as a conditional draft pick. The Storm also gave up a ninth-round pick in the 2024 Phase I draft.

For Aegerter, the Storm acquired a fourth-round Phase I pick in 2023.

Strathmann, 17, of Beach Park, Illinois, was a valuable asset for the Storm, finishing the regular season with a plus/minus rating of +13. He previously commitmentted to play hockey at the University of North Dakota.

Aegerter, 18, of Janesville, Wisconsin, was selected 18th overall by the Storm in the second round of the 2020 Phase I Draft. He skated in four games with the Storm during during the 2021-2022 preseason. He has committed to play hockey at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota.

“We wish Andrew and Jonah the best of luck moving forward,” Storm head coach and president of hockey operations Anthony Noreen said. “I will miss having Andrew around here, and I appreciate the relationship we were able to build.”

