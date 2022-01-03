Storm start 2022 off with road win over Musketeers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The Tri-City Storm began the calendar year with a 4-3 road victory over the Sioux City Musketeers at the Tyson Events Center.

Cole O’Hara, Jeremy Wilmer, Dane Dowiak and Ilya Nikolaev netted goals in the Storm victory. Arsenii Sergeev recorded his league-leading 16th win in goal.

O’Hara scored his 12th goal of the season with less than five minutes to play in Sunday’s first period. O’Hara’s goal was assisted by Mitchell Miller and Nate Benoit.

Sioux City’s Grant Slukynsky scored in the opening minute of the second period to tie the game at 1-1 and less than one minute later, at 1:17, Wilmer scored his 11th goal to give the Storm another lead. Wilmer’s goal was assisted by Nikolaev.

In the third period, Dowiak scored his fourth goal of the season at 2:28 to give Tri-City its first two-goal lead in the game. That lead stood until the last four minutes.

Owen McLaughlin cut Tri-City’s lead to one with a powerplay goal at 16:22. Less than two minutes later, Nikolaev took a pass form O’Hara and netted his eighth goal to give the Storm another two-goal lead.