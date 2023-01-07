Storm squeaks out victory over Omaha

KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm defeated the Omaha Lancers 2-1 Friday at the Viaero Center.

Nick Roukounakis and Ryan Smith netted goals for the Storm with goalie Cameron Korpi improving to 3-0-0-0 while stopping 34 shots.

Roukounakis notched his fifth goal of the season 4 minutes and 13 seconds into the first period. Graham Gamache and Kieran Cebrian recorded an assists on the play.

Omaha's Nate Benoit netted a power-play goal at 11:56 of Friday’s second period to tie the game at 1-1 but the Storm regained the lead when Smith scored his fourth goal of the season at 18:30 of the second period. Brock James and Jacob Jeannette earned the assists.

Michael Hrabal made 31 saves on 33 shots, and dropped the game in goal for the Lancers.

Tri-City (13-11-0-2) hits the ice again on today in a home rematch with the Lancers. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.