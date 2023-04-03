KEARNEY – The Tri-City Storm defeated the Sioux Falls Stampede 6-4 Saturday night at the Viaero Center.

Trevor Connelly scored two goals for the Storm to join Daimon Gardner, Cam O’Neill, Kieran Cebrian and Jake Richard in the scoring column.

Connelly’s two-goal performance tied an organizational record for garnering at least one point in 17 consecutive games.

Patriks Bērziņš notched the win in net after turning away 24 of Sioux Falls’ 28 shots on goal.

Tri-City returns to action Tuesday night in a home game at the Viaero Center against the Omaha Lancers. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.