Storm shut out Lincoln, now 3-0 in Corn Cup

LINCOLN – The Tri-City Storm posted a 4-0 shutout victory Friday against the Lincoln Stars at the Ice Box.

Cole McWard, Victor Czerneckianair (2), and Nicholas Donato scored goals in the Storm’s win. Todd Scott turned away all 24 shots on net to record his first victory of the Corn Cup.

Tri-City now returns home to the Viaero Center for a matchup at 4:05 p.m. Sunday against the Omaha Lancers. Tickets are $5 and are available for purchase online at www.StormHockey.com.

McWard scored the opening goal at 4:05 of the first period. At 10:27 of the first period, Czerneckianair netted his first goal of the Corn Cup to give Tri-City a two-goal lead. The goal was assisted by Guillaume Richard.

Just over a minute later, Czerneckianair scored another goal to increase the Storm’s lead to 3-0.

Donato scored the last goal at 14:01 of the third period.

Tri-City outshot Lincoln 33-24 while improving to 3-0 in teh Corn Cup. Todd Scott made 24 saves on 24 shots.

Tri-City has outscored its opponents 13-4 in the three games and outshot its opponents 112-65.