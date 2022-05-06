 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm’s Nikolaev USHL Forward of the Week

Ilya Nikolaev

Tri-City's Ilya Nikolaev (7) celebrates after one of his three goals on the night in a 6-1 Storm win over Fargo in March at the Viaero Center in Kearney.

KEARNEY — Tri-City Storm forward Ilya Nikolaev has been named the USHL’s Forward of the week for the first time in his career following the Conference Semifinals Round of the Clark Cup Playoffs.

Nikolaev scored twice in Game 1 and Game 2 in the Storm’s matchup against the Omaha Lancers.

Nikolaev, 20, of Yaroslavl, Russia, was the only Storm player to net multiple goals during the team’s two-game sweep. He had two assists as well and finished the weekend with a plus/minus rating of plus-6.

Nikolaev scored 23 goals and notched 49 assists during the regular season. He was one of four Storm players who recorded more than one point per game (1.24) during the regular season.

