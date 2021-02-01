Storm routs Omaha to sweep three-game weekend series

KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm completed a three-game weekend sweep of the Omaha Lancers Sunday night, winning the finale 7-2 at the Viaero Center in Kearney.
The win, Tri-City’s fifth straight over the Lancers, followed a 3-0 victory Saturday in Omaha and a 6-0 win Friday at Kearney.
Matthew Knies and Cole McWard scored goals with less than two minutes to play in the first period Sunday to give the Storm a 2-0 lead. Knies scored his fourth goal of the year at 18:19 and McWard netted a power-play goal at 19:25. Gavin Brindley and Rhett Pitlick had the assists on Knies’ goal. Carter Mazur and Pitlick assisted on McWard’s sixth scoring play of the season.
Kyler Kovich scored his first career USHL goal at 2:19 of the second period to increase Tri-City’s lead to three goals. Caden Villegas and Cole O’Hara earned the assists and O’Hara followed with his fifth goal of the season at 5:28 of the second period with assists by Villegas and Kovich.
Mazur tacked on another goal with less than two minutes to play in the second period to increase Tri-City’s lead to 5-0.
Brindley netted his sixth goal of the year just 18 seconds into the third period to continue the offensive onslaught for the Storm. Brindley’s goal was assisted by Knies and Pitlick. At 2:39 of the third period, Hunter Strand netted his ninth goal of the season to give Tri-City a 7-0 lead. Strand’s goal was assisted by Mark Estapa and Conner Hutchison.
Omaha scored the last two goals to account for the final score.
Todd Scott recorded the win in net, stopping 23 of Omaha’s 25 shots.
On Saturday in Ralston, McWard, Estapa and Knies scored Tri-City’s goals in a 3-1 victory and Connor Hopkins recorded the win in goal after making 18 saves on 19 shots.
Omaha’s Ayrton Martino opened the scoring on the first shot of the game. Martino’s goal was scored at 2:17 of the first period.
McWard evened the score at 8:52 of the first period on a power play, taking passes from Vinny Borgesi and O’Hara.
Estapa scored the go-ahead goal at 10:41 of the third period. Mazur and Guillaume Richard were credited with the assists.
Knies wraped up the scoring with an empty-net goal with less than a minute to play.
The Storm return to action Friday on the road against the Sioux Falls Stampede
Storm trade Aucoin to Lumberjacks
The Tri-City Storm has completed a transaction with the Muskegon Lumberjacks by trading Kyle Aucoin for a first-round pick in the 2022 USHL Phase II Draft, a fourth-round pick in the 2021 USHL Phase I Draft and future considerations.
The Storm also gave up an eighth-round pick in the 2021 Phase I USHL Draft.
Aucoin, 18, of Hinsdale, Illinois, was selected 156th overall in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Detroit Red Wings. He made his debut for the Storm in the 2019-20 season and was named the 2019-20 USHL Scholar Athlete of the Year. Aucoin was named to the USHL’s All-Academic Team at the conclusion of last season.
He appeared in seven games as an affiliate list call-up during the Storm’s 2018-19 Anderson Cup Championship season then skated in all 48 regular-season games the following year. He scored two goals and recorded 11 assists last season and two goals and notched one assist in 19 games this season.