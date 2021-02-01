Storm routs Omaha to sweep three-game weekend series

KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm completed a three-game weekend sweep of the Omaha Lancers Sunday night, winning the finale 7-2 at the Viaero Center in Kearney.

The win, Tri-City’s fifth straight over the Lancers, followed a 3-0 victory Saturday in Omaha and a 6-0 win Friday at Kearney.

Matthew Knies and Cole McWard scored goals with less than two minutes to play in the first period Sunday to give the Storm a 2-0 lead. Knies scored his fourth goal of the year at 18:19 and McWard netted a power-play goal at 19:25. Gavin Brindley and Rhett Pitlick had the assists on Knies’ goal. Carter Mazur and Pitlick assisted on McWard’s sixth scoring play of the season.

Kyler Kovich scored his first career USHL goal at 2:19 of the second period to increase Tri-City’s lead to three goals. Caden Villegas and Cole O’Hara earned the assists and O’Hara followed with his fifth goal of the season at 5:28 of the second period with assists by Villegas and Kovich.

Mazur tacked on another goal with less than two minutes to play in the second period to increase Tri-City’s lead to 5-0.