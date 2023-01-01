Storm rings in New Year with win over Lincoln

KEARNEY — In a 6-1 Storm victory Saturday night, one goal stood out.

Shaun McEwen, in his second year with the Storm, came bearing down on Lincoln goalie Lucas Massie.

Cam O'Neill had stolen the puck from a Lincoln defender leaving him and McEwen in position to score.

"I saw a gap in the ice and filled it. It was 2 on 1 and he made another really good play and gave it to me back door and I just finished it," said McEwen, who was skating in his first game after months of rehab following shoulder surgery in July.

The biggest celebration of the night followed. While the Storm bench went into a frenzy, McEwen's linemates joined him in a celebratory leap into the boards.

After 43 games, a shoulder surgery and a prolonged stay on the injury list, McEwen had his first USHL goal.

As he sped toward Massie, one moment of doubt crept into his mind.

"Last year I had similar situation and I missed, so can't miss this one," he said.

Massie never had a chance and Tri-City had a 5-1 lead and genuine moment of happiness.

"I messed up the celebration a bit because I was so happy. It just felt unreal," he said.

"I think you saw how excited he was afterward and how much it meant to him," coach Anthony Noreen said. "For Shaun to have gone through the whole season last year and be a guy fighting to get into the lineup and not score a goal but be an important part of a really good team, then go through an injury and miss the entire first half of the season ... I think you saw after he scored how excited he was and his love for the game."

When he got back to the bench, he received a lot of high-fives and hugs from his teammates who have been with him through the entire process, including his rehab over the last month.

McEwen describes himself as a defensive defenseman whose biggest contributions to the team are his physicality and his ability to dig the puck out of the corner and move it up the ice.

"This is a big shock to me, but I was happy I was able to score tonight," he said.

McEwen's goal contributed to an upbeat New Year's Eve celebration. The Storm moved over the .500 mark at 12-11-0-2 with their third straight victory, all over Lincoln.

Noreen said it was a good start to the post-holiday portion of the Storm's season.

"We wanted to start on the right foot, obviously against a rival team, and our best crowd of the season," Noreen said.

August Falloon scored twice to double his goal total for the year and Tanner Adams, back from the World Junior Championships, scored his sixth goal of the season. Nick Roukounakis and Brock James also scored goals for the Storm and Cameron Korpi notched his second win of the season in goal for the Storm.

Tri-City outshot Lincoln 40-21 and benefitted from solid goalie play by Cameron Korpi, who was making his second start with the Storm. Korpi was credited with 20 saves while improving to 2-0.

"I thought he was excellent. We didn't leave him out to dry much but sometimes those games are tough for a goaltender where you don't see much and there's a lot of action at the other end and you're kind of cold and haven't seen a shot for a while," Noreen said. "I thought he did what he did in his last start before Christmas and that was, make the saves you're supposed to make, and with our group, that's really all we need."