Storm ring in New Year in 7-1 rout of Stars

KEARNEY – The Tri-City Storm closed out 2021 Friday night with a 7-1 rout of Lincoln at the Viaero Center.

Lleyton Roed netted his first-career USHL hat trick and Jeremy Wilmer, Vinny Borgesi, Tanner Adams and Ilya Nikolaev put the puck in the net for Tri-City.

Arsenii Sergeev recorded his league-leading 15th victory in net.

Roed scored his first goal midway through the second period, giving Tri-City a 4-0 lead. He added two power-play goals in the third period as the Storm pulled away for the New Year’s Eve victory.

Aiden Dubinsky had the assist on the first goal,

Roed’s second and third goals came 3 minutes and one second into the third period and three minutes later. It was the 33rd hat trick in the Storm’s history and gave Roed 12 goals for the season. Andrew Strathmann notched assists on both power-play goals and Borgesi had an assist on the second goal.

Wilmer started the scoring less than three minutes into the first period with his 10th goal of the season. Adams earned an assist on the play.