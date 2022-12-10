Storm rebounds from shootout loss to beat Lincoln in overtime

LINCOLN – The Tri-City Storm stunned the Lincoln Stars with a comeback victory in overtime Saturday night at the Ice Box in Lincoln.

Graham Gamache tied the game with less than one minute to play to force an extra period. Sebastian Törnqvist scored less than one minute into overtime to give the Storm a 3-2 victory over the Stars.

Antonio Fernandez and Wyatt Olson scored first-period goals to give the Stars a 2-0 lead. That's where Lincoln's scoring stopped.

Tri-City's Kieran Cebrian cut the lead in half with a power-play goal midway through the second period. The goal was Cebrian’s ninth of the season and was assisted by Artemi Nizameyev and Törnqvist.

With time running out, Tri-City lifted goaltender Niklas Erickson for an extra attacker and Gamache made the move pay off when he scored his sixth goal of the season with 50 seconds remaining. Gamache’s goal was assisted by Törnqvist and Cale Ashcroft.

Törnqvist's game-winning goal was scored 56 seconds into the overtime. Dane Dowiak notched an assist.

Erickson recorded the win after stopping 27 of Lincoln’s 29 shots on goal. Cameron Whitehead absorbed the loss for Lincoln after making 20 saves on 23 shots.

Friday in Kearney, the Storm’s efforts for a comeback victory fell short Friday in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Omaha Lancers.

Omaha built a 3-0 lead in the first two periods at the Viaero Center with Tanner Rowe and Adam Cardona scoring in the first period and Griffin Jurecki finding the goal mouth in the second period.

The Storm finally got on the board in the third period, scoring a flurry of goals.

Daimon Gardner's second goal of the season put the Storm on the scoreboard less than two minutes into the third period. The goal was scored on the power play, and was assisted by Nick Roukounakis and Graham Gamache.

The Storm’s next goal came off the stick of Sebastian Törnqvist at 5:10 of the third period. It was Törnqvist’s sixth goal of the season, and Roukounakis tallied his second assist of the game.

Tri-City lifted goaltender Niklas Erickson for an extra attacker in the game’s final two minutes and the move paid off when Dane Dowiak tied the game at 18:12 to force overtime. Gamache and Cale Ashcroft earned the assists.

Following a scoreless overtime, teams went to a shootout with Omaha's Reese Laubach scoring the only goal.

Tri-City outshot Omaha in each period, finishing with a 49-24 advantage.

Omaha's Kevin Pasche made 46 saves plus four in the shootout to record the victory. Erickson took the loss, making 21 saves.

Tri-City returns to Lincoln Friday