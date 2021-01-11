 Skip to main content
Storm rebound with 2-1 win over Sioux City

Strand celebrates.

Tri-City’s Hunter Strand (10) celebrates after scoring the Storm’s first goal in a 2-1 win over Sioux City at the Viaero Center in Kearney Saturday night.

 Eldon Holmes, Special to the Hub

KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm bounced back from Friday night’s loss to Sioux City to defeat the Musketeers 2-1 Saturday night at the Viaero Center.

Tri-City’s Hunter Strand broke the scoring ice at 5:52 of the second period with his fifth goal of the season. Just more than two minutes later, the Storm’s Cole McWard netted his third goal of the season, scoring on a power play. Isaac Jonsson’s assist on the play was his fifth of the season.

Tri-City now has scored at least one power-play goal in four of its last five games.

Sioux City’s Bennet Schimek scored at 9:33 of the third period to cut the Storm’s lead in half, but neither goalie let the puck go by the rest of the way.

Connor Hopkins picked up his second win of the year in goal following a 17-save on 18-shot performance.

The Storm (8-6-0-1) return to action on Thursday for the first game in a three-game road series at Scheels Arena in Fargo, North Dakota, against the Fargo Force. Tri-City’s next home game is Jan. 22 against the Lincoln Stars.

Tickets to Storm home games may be purchased by calling the Viaero Center Box Office at 308-338-8144 or by visiting StormHockey.com

