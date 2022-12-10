Storm rally comes up short in 4-3 loss to Omaha

KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm’s efforts for a comeback victory fell short Friday in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Omaha Lancers.

Omaha built a 3-0 lead in the first two periods at the Viaero Center with Tanner Rowe and Adam Cardona scoring in the first period and Griffin Jurecki finding the goal mouth in the second period.

The Storm finally got on the board in the third period, scoring a flurry of goals.

Daimon Gardner's second goal of the season put the Storm on the scoreboard less than two minutes into the third period. The goal was scored on the power play, and was assisted by Nick Roukounakis and Graham Gamache.

The Storm’s next goal came off the stick of Sebastian Törnqvist at 5:10 of the third period. It was Törnqvist’s sixth goal of the season, and Roukounakis tallied his second assist of the game.

Tri-City lifted goaltender Niklas Erickson for an extra attacker in the game’s final two minutes and the move paid off when Dane Dowiak tied the game at 18:12 to force overtime. Gamache and Cale Ashcroft earned the assists.

Following a scoreless overtime, teams went to a shootout with Omaha's Reese Laubach scoring the only goal.

Tri-City outshot Omaha in each period, finishing with a 49-24 advantage.

Omaha's Kevin Pasche made 46 saves plus four in the shootout to record the victory. Erickson took the loss, making 21 saves.

Tri-City hits the ice again tonight in a 6:05 road game against the Lincoln Stars.