Storm rallies to win first exhibition game

Storm rally to beat Waterloo in first exhibition game

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The Tri-City Storm rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat the Waterloo Black Hawks 6-3 in an exhibition game Thursday night at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

Daimon Gardner scored twice for the Storm. Nick Roukounakis, Sebastian Törnqvist, Phillipe Blais-Savoie and David Sacco also found the back of the net.

Sebastian Wraneschitz stopped 29 of Waterloo’s 32 shots on net to notch the win.

The Storm return to action at 1 p.m. today against the Des Moines Buccaneers.

Storm forward Sebastian Tornqvist commits to play for UMass

KEARNEY – Tri-City Storm forward Sebastian Törnqvist has announced a commitment to play collegiate hockey at the University of Massachusetts.

Törnqvist was selected 318th overall by the Storm in the 21st round of the 2022 USHL Phase II Draft.

Törnqvist 18, of Göteborg, Sweden, appeared in 47 games during the past season for Rögle BK J20 or Ängelholm, Sweden. He netted 11 goals and recorded 24 assists. He also scored two goals and notched two goals during four postseason games.

He was the team’s leading defensive scorer, and finished the season with a plus/minus rating of plus-7. Törnqvist previously skated for the Swedish National Team’s Under-19 and Under-16 tournaments.

Lopers' Faviola Gonzalez first MIAA golfer of the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – University of Nebraska at Kearney senior Faviola Gonzalez of Puerto Rico has been named the MIAA first women’s golfer of the week for the fall season.

Gonzalez broke her own 36-hole school record by carding a 141 (73-68) at the Central Region Fall Preview played Monday and Tuesday er this week in Blue Springs, Missouri.

She recorded six birdies on the second day of the tournament to finish one off her own school mark for 18 holes and tie for the regulation lead (-3).

Gonzalez then won a one-hole playoff to be the medalist. Nebraska Kearney came in second with a team total of 582, tying the school 18-hole record of 290 and setting a new school 36-hole standard.