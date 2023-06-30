NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Two Tri-City Storm alumni and a future player were selected in the NHL Draft Wednesday and Thursday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Former Storm forward Gavin Brindley was drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets 34th overall in the second round of the event. Former Tri-City defenseman Andrew Strathmann was also selected by Columbus 98th overall in the fourth round.

Affiliate, and Future Storm defenseman, Sean Keohane was drafted 173rd overall in the sixth round by the Buffalo Sabres.

Brindley, an 18-year-old forward from Estero, Florida, scored 12 goals and recorded 26 assists in 41 games played during his freshman season at the University of Michigan, which qualified for the NCAA Frozen Four.

He skated in 102 games with Tri-City during the 2020-2021, and 2021-2022 seasons. He netted 23 goals and notched 41 assists during his Storm career.

Strathmann, 18, a defenseman from Beach Park, Illinois, scored three goals, and recorded 35 assists in 56 regular-season games this year for the Youngstown Phantoms. He appeared in 61 regular-season games for the Storm during the 2021-2022 season. He also skated in each of Tri-City’s games during the 2022 Clark Cup Playoffs.

Strathmann and Brindley were members of the Storm’s 2021-2022 Anderson Cup Championship team.

Keohane, a defenseman from Milton, Massachusetts, was selected 38th overall by the Storm in the 2022 USHL Phase II Draft. He netted four goals and recorded 12 assists for the Dexter Southfield High School in Brookline, Massachusetts.

He previously announced a commitment to play collegiate hockey in the future at Harvard University.

Sixty-five alumni of the Tri-City Storm organization have been selected in the NHL Draft.