Storm outshoots Lincoln on the road in win; home opener Friday

LINCOLN — The Tri-City Storm netted four unanswered goals in Friday’s road game against the Lincoln Stars to post a 4-1 victory.

Mitchell Miller, Graham Gamache, Gavin Brindley and Jeremy Wilmer put the puck in the net for Tri-City. Arsenii Sergeev turned away 26 of Lincoln’s 27 shots on net.

Lincoln opened the scoring with a power-play goal netted by Jack Silich at 16:31 of the first period but that would be the Stars’ only lead of the game and it lasted less than two minutes.

Miller scored his first goal of the season on the power-play with assists from Victor Czerneckianair and Brindley.

Gamache scored the only goal of the second period, his first in the USHL, at the 12:17 mark.

Brindley then notched his team-leading third goal of the season just over one minute into the third period with Cole O’Hara recording the lone assist on the power-play goal. With less than five minutes to play in the game, Wilmer scored his second goal of the season to seal the Storm’s road victory. Miller and Gamache recorded the assists.

Tri-City outshot Lincoln 36-27 to improve to 3-0-0-0.

Tri-City’s home opener at the Viaero Center in Kearney will be played Friday against the Waterloo Black Hawks. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.