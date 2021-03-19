Storm open three-game weekend series with win over Waterloo

KEARNEY — Hunter Strand scored two goals to lead the Tri-City Storm to a 5-3 win over the Waterloo Black Hawks Thursday night at the Viaero Center.

Rhett Pitlick, Adam Klapka and Kieran Cebrian also scored for the Storm and goalie Todd Scott posted his 15th win of the season.

The game was the first of a triple-header weekend for the Storm, who play Sioux Falls tonight on “Stormy’s Birthday,” a promotion where kids’ tickets are $5. Tickets may be purchased in advance online at StormHockey.com or by calling the Viaero Center Box Office. Saturday’s home game is sold out.

To get the series started, Pitlick scored his 11th goal of the season just over seven minutes into the first period. Strand recorded his team-leading 22nd assist on the play.

Waterloo’s Kyler Kleven tied the score later in the first period but Strand scored his first goal of the game and 14th of the season at 18:31 of the first period to give Tri-City a 2-1 lead. Strand’s goal was scored short-handed and was assisted by Carter Mazur.

But the period ended in a 2-2 tie when Waterloo’s Max Sasson scored his 13th goal with five seconds left.