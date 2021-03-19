Storm open three-game weekend series with win over Waterloo

KEARNEY — Hunter Strand scored two goals to lead the Tri-City Storm to a 5-3 win over the Waterloo Black Hawks Thursday night at the Viaero Center.
Rhett Pitlick, Adam Klapka and Kieran Cebrian also scored for the Storm and goalie Todd Scott posted his 15th win of the season.
The game was the first of a triple-header weekend for the Storm, who play Sioux Falls tonight on “Stormy’s Birthday,” a promotion where kids’ tickets are $5. Tickets may be purchased in advance online at StormHockey.com or by calling the Viaero Center Box Office. Saturday’s home game is sold out.
To get the series started, Pitlick scored his 11th goal of the season just over seven minutes into the first period. Strand recorded his team-leading 22nd assist on the play.
Waterloo’s Kyler Kleven tied the score later in the first period but Strand scored his first goal of the game and 14th of the season at 18:31 of the first period to give Tri-City a 2-1 lead. Strand’s goal was scored short-handed and was assisted by Carter Mazur.
But the period ended in a 2-2 tie when Waterloo’s Max Sasson scored his 13th goal with five seconds left.
Klapka scored a breakaway goal at 4:38 of the second period and the Storm took a two-goal lead less than a minute later when Cebrian scored his second goal of the season with an assist from Cole McWard.
Waterloo netted a goal before the end of the second period but Strand kept the Storm on the path to victory, scoring the only goal in the third period with Mazur recording his second assist of the game.
Storm trio picked for all-star game
A trio of Tri-City Storm forwards have been named to the roster for the BioSteel All-American game April 7 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan.
Matthew Knies, Hunter Strand and Carter Mazur have been named to the roster of American-born players competing in the USHL. The team will battle the United States National Team Development Program’s Under 18 team in the game that will be broadcast on the NHL Network.
Knies, 18, of Phoenix, Arizona, who has committed to Minnesota, led the Storm with 45 points last season. His 31 assists led Tri-City player during the 2019-20 regular season. In total, Knies has appeared in 78 USHL games with the Storm. He has scored 20 goals and has provided the Storm offense with 47 assists.
Strand, 18, of Anchorage, Alaska, a Notre Dame recruit, scored 13 goals and recorded nine assists for Team USA last season before joining the Storm. He has scored 21 career goals and has 26 assists in his USHL career.
Mazur, 18, of Jackson, Michigan, a Denver University recruit, has scored a team-high 16 goals and recorded 15 assists this season. Last season, he scored six goals and was credited with seven assists in 47 games.