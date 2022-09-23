Storm open season with win over Madison

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The Tri-City Storm opened the season Thursday with a 4-1 victory over the Madison Capitols at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

The game was part of the DICK’S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic.

Sebastian Törnqvist and Nick Roukounakis netted their first career USHL goals for Tri-City. Graham Gamache and Kieran Cebrian also notched goals in the Storm victory.

Sebastian Wraneschitz collected the win in net after stopping 29 of Madison’s 30 shots on goal.

Tri-City will face Muskegon this evening before returning home to host the Omaha Lancers for the home opener Sept. 30 at the Viaero Center.

Törnqvist netted the Storm’s first goal of the season just over three minutes into Thursday’s first period. Sored on the power play, Cameron O’Neill and Trevor Connelly notched an assist on the scoring play.

Gamache scored an additional first-period powerplay goal to increase the Storm’s lead to 2-0. His goal was netted at 12:14 of the period and was assisted by Tanner Adams and Cale Ashcroft.

Cebrian scored six minutes into the second period with assists going to Kaden Muir and Samo Meritähti.

Roukounakis found the back of the net at 15:39 of the second period to increase Tri-City’s lead 4-0. Cebrian and O’Neill earned the assists.