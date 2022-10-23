Storm losing streak stretches to five with loss at Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The Tri-City Storm dropped a road game to the Sioux City Musketeers, 5-2, Friday night at the Tyson Events Center.

Trevor Connelly and Seth Constance scored for the Storm, who have dropped five games in a row and will return to action at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at the Viaero Center in Kearney against the Lincoln Stars.

Easton Zueger notched his first goal of the season 2 minutes and 11 seconds indo Friday’s first period to give Sioux City the lead. Sawyer Scholl scored his first goal of the season with less than two minutes to play in the opening period to increase the Musketeers’ lead to 2-0.

Connelly got the Storm on the board with a goal at 16:10 of the second period. Cameron O’Neill and Drew Montgomery each notched an assist on the goal.

The Musketeers went ahead 3-1 when Colin Kessler netted an unassisted goal with less than a minute to play in the second period.

Ben Doran scored his second goal of the season at 13:34 of the third period to give Sioux City a 4-1 lead.

Constance brought the Storm within two goals with a goal at 17:28 of the third period. The goal scored by Constance was his first in the USHL Cale Ashcroft and \ Montgomery recorded the assists.

The final goal of Friday’s game was scored by Sioux City’s Ryan Comny into an empty net.

Sioux City outshot the Stom 29-16 with Axel Mangbo claiming the win in net for Sioux City by making 14 saves on Tri-City’s 16 shots. The Storm dropped to 3-5-0-0 overall in the game. Karlis Mezsargs took the loss in goal after making 24 saves.