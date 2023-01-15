Storm loses to Lincoln in shootout

LINCOLN – The Tri-City Storm was held off of the scoreboard in an extra-round shootout Saturday night, losing to the Lincoln Stars 3-2 at the Ice Box in Lincoln.

Storm goaltender Niklas Erickson and Stars netminder Cameron Whitehead traded saves during Saturday’s opening period. Tri-City broke through with the game’s first goal with less than three minutes to play in the period when defenseman Charlie Kinsman netted the first goal of his USHL career.

Kinsman's goal was assisted by Tanner Adams. Lincoln got on the board when defenseman Cole Crusberg-Roseen netted his third goal of the season at 12:44 of the second period.

Tri-City's Sebastian Törnqvist netted a power-play goal at 8:14 of the third period to give the Storm a one-goal lead. Törnqvist’s goal was his eighth of the season.

Lincoln's Mason Marcellus scored his ninth goal of the season a minute and a half later to tie the score at 2-2.

In overtime, Tri-City outshot Lincoln 7-1 but couldn't pierce the goal, sending the game to a shootout.

The only goal of the four-round shootout was scored by Lincoln’s Antonio Fernandez.

Erickson absorbed the shootout loss after making 30 saves on 32 shots. Whitehead notched the win iafter stopping 39 of the Storm’s 41 shots on goal.

Tri-City (14-13-0-3) hits the ice again on Friday on the road against the Omaha Lancers.