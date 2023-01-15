 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Storm loses to Lincoln in shootout

  • Updated
  • 0

Amie Just and Luke Mullin have the Husker report after talking with Nebraska's new coordinators - offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and defensive coordinator Tony White - at a news conference on Friday at Memorial Stadium. For more, visit https://journalstar.com/huskers/.

LINCOLN – The Tri-City Storm was held off of the scoreboard in an extra-round shootout Saturday night, losing to the Lincoln Stars 3-2 at the Ice Box in Lincoln.

Storm goaltender Niklas Erickson and Stars netminder Cameron Whitehead traded saves during Saturday’s opening period. Tri-City broke through with the game’s first goal with less than three minutes to play in the period when defenseman Charlie Kinsman netted the first goal of his USHL career.

Kinsman's goal was assisted by Tanner Adams. Lincoln got on the board when defenseman Cole Crusberg-Roseen netted his third goal of the season at 12:44 of the second period.

Tri-City's Sebastian Törnqvist netted a power-play goal at 8:14 of the third period to give the Storm a one-goal lead. Törnqvist’s goal was his eighth of the season.

Lincoln's Mason Marcellus scored his ninth goal of the season a minute and a half later to tie the score at 2-2.

People are also reading…

In overtime, Tri-City outshot Lincoln 7-1 but couldn't pierce the goal, sending the game to a shootout.

The only goal of the four-round shootout was scored by Lincoln’s Antonio Fernandez.

Erickson absorbed the shootout loss after making 30 saves on 32 shots. Whitehead notched the win iafter stopping 39 of the Storm’s 41 shots on goal.

Tri-City (14-13-0-3) hits the ice again on Friday on the road against the Omaha Lancers.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Breaking down Nebraska football's coaches salaries

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News