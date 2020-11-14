Storm lose to Lancers; first home game tonight

RALSTON — The Tri-City Storm looks forward to its 2020 home opener tonight (Saturday) following a 5-1 road loss Friday night to the Omaha Lancers at Ralston Arena.

Matthew Knies scored Tri-City’s only goal of the game on the power-play in the third period.

The puck drop for tonight against Lincoln is set for 7:05 p.m.

The Omaha Lancers netted the first goal of the game at 12:47 of the first period. Ryan Lautenbach scored Omaha’s opening goal of the season assisted by Tyler Carpenter and Garret Wright. Tri-City outshot Omaha 11-8 in the first period.

After a three-goal second period, Omaha led 4-0. The Lancers outshot Tri-City 8-7 in the second period.

Knies netted his goal at 6:21 of the third period. The goal was assisted by Victor Czerneckianair and Adam Klapka.

A limited number of tickets are available for tonight’s home opener and Sunday’s home game against the Waterloo Black Hawks. Seating capacity at the Viaero Center will be limited to 25% for both games this weekend. Fans wishing to attend the games are strongly encouraged to purchased tickets online or at the Viaero Center Box Office prior to each game. Masks are required to enter the arena, while walking on the concourse, in the restrooms and while in line at the concession stands. Although masks are not required once you are sitting down in the seats, the Tri-City Storm and the Viaero Center strongly recommend wearing masks while seated.