Storm lose shootout to Des Moines Saturday night

KEARNEY — For the second straight night, the Tri-City Storm and Des Moines Buccaneers needed a shootout to decide the winner of their USHL hockey game.

After Tri-City won Friday, Des Moines claimed the victory Saturday, 5-4.

Newly acquired forward Evan Werner led Tri-City’s effort with two goals while Tanner Adams and Cameron O’Neill scored the Storm’s other goals.

Tri-City returns to action at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday with a road matchup against the Lincoln Stars.

Back-to-back first-period power-play goals by Werner gave the Storm a 2-1 lead at the end of the first period. Werner’s first goal was scored at 16:13 with Graham Gamache and Cale Ashcroft credited with the assists.

Werner’s scored came with less than one minute to play in the first period. The goal was assisted by Kieran Cebrian.

The goal was Werner’s seventh of the season, and third since being acquired by the Storm in a trade earlier in the week.

Des Moines’ Jak Vaarwerk scored twice in the 2nd period to give the Bucs a 3-2 lead.

Christian Kocsis scored a short-handed goal at 9:48 of the third period to extend Des Moines’ lead to 4-2.

Less that one minute later, Adams scored his fifth goal of the season and O’Neill tied it with less than five minutes to play. O’Neill’s goal was his fourth of the season, and was assisted by Werner and Philippe Blais-Savoie.

In the shootout, Vaarwerk netted the only goal of the three-player contest.

Tri-City goalie Niklas Erickson, who replaced Karlis Mezsargs in the second period, took the loss after making five saves on seven shots in nearly 41 minutes of game time. Max Lundgren picked up the win in goal for the Buccaneers after stopping 34 of 38 shots.

The Storm will hit the road for five consecutive away games starting Wednesday in Lincoln before returning home to the Viaero Center for the organization’s annual Military Appreciation Night game against the Omaha Lancers on Dec. 9.