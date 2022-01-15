 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Storm lead the USHL with shutout over Fargo
0 Comments
top story

Storm lead the USHL with shutout over Fargo

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Arsenii Sergeev

1-14-22 Storm Hockey Eldon Holmes Kearney Hub Fargo's Tyson Gross (26) is unable to get the puck past Tri-City goaltender Arsenii Sergeev (35), right, at the Viaero Event Center in Kearney Friday night.

 Eldon Holmes, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY – The Tri-City Storm blanked the Fargo Force, 3-0, Friday at the Viaero Center to take control of the top spot in the USHL’s league standings.

With a record of 23-5-1-0 (47 Points), Tri-City sits alone at the top of the league standings for the first time this season. The Storm return to action tonight (Saturday night) at the Viaero Center in a rematch with the Force.

The game is “Concrete Cares” night, and the Storm will wear specialty jerseys. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In Friday’s game, Lleyton Roed netted his 14th goal of the season with less than three minutes to play in the first period. Roed’s goal was assisted by Gavin Brindley and Victor Czerneckianair. Brindley’s assist was his ninth of the year and the assist by Czerneckianair was his 11th.

Kieran Cebrian scored his sixth goal of the season at 4:32 of the second period with the assist from Dane Dowiak.

With less than three minutes left to play in the second period, Ilya Nikolaev scored his ninth goal of the season to put Tri-City ahead 3-0. Nikolaev’s goal was assisted by Jeremy Wilmer and John Druskinis. Wilmer’s assist was his team-leading 27th of the year. The assist by Druskinis was his third .

Storm goal keeper Arsenii Sergeev posted his league-leading fifth shutout of the season, turning away 15 shots.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tri-City Storm’s Noreen to coach all-stars
Hockey

Tri-City Storm’s Noreen to coach all-stars

Tri-City Storm head coach Anthony Noreen and Chicago Steel coach Brock Sheehan have been named the head coaches for the USHL/USA Hockey BioSteel All-American Game that will be played Jan. 17 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News