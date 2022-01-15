Storm lead the USHL with shutout over Fargo

KEARNEY – The Tri-City Storm blanked the Fargo Force, 3-0, Friday at the Viaero Center to take control of the top spot in the USHL’s league standings.

With a record of 23-5-1-0 (47 Points), Tri-City sits alone at the top of the league standings for the first time this season. The Storm return to action tonight (Saturday night) at the Viaero Center in a rematch with the Force.

The game is “Concrete Cares” night, and the Storm will wear specialty jerseys. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

In Friday’s game, Lleyton Roed netted his 14th goal of the season with less than three minutes to play in the first period. Roed’s goal was assisted by Gavin Brindley and Victor Czerneckianair. Brindley’s assist was his ninth of the year and the assist by Czerneckianair was his 11th.

Kieran Cebrian scored his sixth goal of the season at 4:32 of the second period with the assist from Dane Dowiak.

With less than three minutes left to play in the second period, Ilya Nikolaev scored his ninth goal of the season to put Tri-City ahead 3-0. Nikolaev’s goal was assisted by Jeremy Wilmer and John Druskinis. Wilmer’s assist was his team-leading 27th of the year. The assist by Druskinis was his third .

Storm goal keeper Arsenii Sergeev posted his league-leading fifth shutout of the season, turning away 15 shots.