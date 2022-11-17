Storm, Lancers swap forwards, draft picks

KEARNEY – The Tri-City Storm has acquired forward Evan Werner from the Omaha Lancers in exchange for forward Drew Montgomery.

In addition, the Storm gains a seventh-round pick in the 2024 USHL Phase II Draft and gives up a third-round pick in the 2023 USHL Phase II Draft.

In a separate transaction, forward David Sacco has been traded to the Alberni Valley Bulldogs of the British Columbian Hockey League in exchange for cash considerations.

Werner, 19, of Flower Mound, Texas, has scored three goals and notched four assists in 14 games this season. He netted six goals and two assists in 16 regular-season games last season for the Lancers.

He was the team’s leading scorer during four games in the Clark Cup Playoffs. Werner with five goals and one assist.

Prior to his time with the Lancers last season, he skated in 38 games for the Youngstown Phantoms, scoring eight goals and recording 10 assists.

Werner netted a hat trick on April 30 in Omaha’s 7-4 road loss to the Storm in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinal.

He has committed to play at Colorado College.

Montgomery, 19, of Grand Forks, North Dakota, netted eight goals and notched 18 assists in 97 regular-season games with the Storm.

He also has committed to play at Colorado College.